Taunton police and fire charity hockey game raises more than $20k

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A charity hockey game between police officers and firefighters in Taunton last weekend raised more than $20,000 for two good causes, officials said.

The May 12 event, which featured police and fire crews squaring off on the ice, raised more than $20,000 for the families of two local families, Police Chief Edward Walsh and Fire Chief Timothy Timothy Bradshaw announced in a joint statement.

Half of the proceeds will benefit Taunton Police Officer Jeremy Derosier’s two young children, who were both recently diagnosed with mitochondrial diseases. Baby Bryce Derosier is 14 months old and his sister, Aubriella, turns 3 next month.

The other half of the money raised will benefit Amy Masse, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon and liver cancer. Masse is a second-grade teacher at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School and the sister of Taunton Firefighter A.J. Masse. Her boyfriend is Taunton Police Officer Joseph Balmain.

Nearly 500 people attended the game at Aleixo Arena in Taunton.

The Taunton Fire team won the game 8-3, with the assistance of Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette.

A GoFundMe page for Bryce’s care has also raised more than $31,000 in two months. A similar page for Amy’s treatment has raised over $12,500 in one month.

“This community really rallies for each other when someone is in need,” Taunton Firefighters Association Local 1391 President Jason Lawrence said in a statement. “Just being able to see the two families smiling and enjoying themselves made it all worth it.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)