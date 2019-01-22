Taunton police searching for suspects after 2 people duct-taped during armed home invasion

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police are searching for suspects after two men were duct taped during an armed home invasion Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of people being held against their will at a home on Morton Street about 6:30 a.m. found a woman holding a small child whose mouth was wrapped in duct tape and T-shirts and a man on his knees with duct tape wrapped around his mouth, according to Taunton Police Chief Ed Walsh.

After determining that the victims were uninjured, Walsh said the officers spotted multiple people jumping out of the apartment windows before fleeing.

The suspects were not apprehended.

Two guns found inside the home were seized as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taunton police at 508-824-7522.

