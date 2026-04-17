BOSTON (WHDH) - TD Garden introduced a slew of new fan experiences Friday in preparation for the Celtics and Bruins playoff games, including limited-time menu specials, exclusive merchandise, and immersive activities to elevate the atmosphere for fans.

Fans will be able to try several new concessions, including the Battle of the Beef. It’s described as three different roast beef sandwiches — the North Shore 3 Way, the Salem Spicy, and the Boston Boujee with Korean-style flavors.

The arena will also be serving up the Fluffernutter Burger, a double burger topped with Fluff, peanut butter, and bacon, and the North Station Stack, a double cheeseburger sandwiched between two Dunkin’ glazed donuts.

For those with a sweet tooth, there will also be Boston Cream Pie Fried Dough.

Fans should also be on the lookout for a variety of new alcholic beverages and mocktails, including the 6th Man Mojito and the MVP POG – with pineapple juice, orange juice, guava juice, and gingerale.

TD Garden said it also will be using enhanced color-changing LED lighting in the hallways, a specialized aerial camera system to capture every angle of the game action, and newly installed laser projectors that will be used in pregame shows.

New postseason banners for both teams have also been put up all around the arena.

The Celtics will play at home for their first two games against the Philadelphia 76ers starting Sunday. The Bruins begin their series on the road before returning to TD Garden for games three and four starting next Thursday.

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