BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s TD Garden made the switch from the rink or the parquet to a rodeo arena filled with 1.5 million pounds of dirt for a Professional Bull Riding (PBR) event this weekend.

The world’s top bull riders and rising stars compete Friday and Saturday, and passionate fans say they’re excited to join in on the fun.

“I’m feeling ecstatic right now, I feel like a real cowboy today,” said Marquis Cruz, a fan from New Bedford.

“This is the best place to be ever,” said Nick Athanas, a PBR fan. “We’re in the Garden, can’t beat it.”

Those from far and near are happy to welcome the sport.

“I’m from Brazil. I’ve been living here like 20 years and I live in Somerville. I know the event here is very good,” said one man.

“We’re usually here to see the Celtics, but here today we’re going to see some bull riding,” said Cruz.

The event continues Saturday night at 6:45 p.m.

