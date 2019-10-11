TD Garden’s new seating arrangement leads to frustration and confusion for ticket holders

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ticket trouble at TD Garden Thursday night after some fans attending the Carrie Underwood concert say their tickets wouldn’t scan due to the new seating arrangement.

Die-hard Carrie Underwood fans who were excited to see the country star perform say the arena’s new seating arrangement led to some frustration and confusion.

Lyndsie Sugarman attended the concert and said, “It was just chaotic, no one knew where they were.”

Sugarman had been looking forward to seeing Underwood since she bought her tickets more than a year ago, but she and her friends ran into an issue when their tickets wouldnt scan and were sent to the Box Office like many other concert-goers.

“The line was just forever,” Sugarman said. “So there were hundreds of people in line, they’re all having the same issue.”

The arena’s new seating arrangement was to blame and it took a while for fans to figure out where they were supposed to be.

“I missed the first opening act, and we made it for the last two songs of the second opening act,” Sugarman said.

TD Garden recently underwent a $100 million renovation with new chairs being installed changing the layout of all the seating, and that was a surprise for many fans when they showed up.

The Garden says they notified fans ahead of time who bought the tickets from their box office, but those who purchased their tickets through re-sale sites did not get the heads up.

“A seat is a seat, I was happy to be there, but it was definitely frustrating,” Sugarman said.

The new changes at the Garden have been met with mixed reviews, many complaining about the new ergonomic seats leaving little to no legroom.

Garden management says they’re aware of the criticism and the president released a statement saying, “Our priority is to make every visit to TD Garden a best-in-class arena experience. We are evaluating the situation with our seating installation and architect partners and we are implementing both immediate and phased-approach solutions. We will make this right for our guests.”

Garden management can probably expect to receive more feedback on Saturday when the Boston Bruins host their first home game of the 2019-20 season.

