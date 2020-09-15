Teddy and Sally: Needham kids share names with recent storms

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A brother and sister in Needham have an unusual connection to recent storms that the US has been tracking.

The siblings are named Teddy and Sally – names that have also been given to Tropical Storm Teddy and Hurricane Sally that the 7Weather Team has been keeping an eye on.

Teddy the storm is currently out in the Atlantic and Hurricane Sally is headed to the Gulf Coast.

Their father calls the coincidence “fitting.”

“These are apropos as far as names,” their dad, Jon, said. “Sally’s definitely our hurricane in the house and Teddy, he’s kinda a tropical storm, like brewing but hasn’t completely poured over.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)