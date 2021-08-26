(WHDH) — A teenager accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old at knifepoint earlier this month in Cooper City, Florida is now facing a lewd conduct charge.

Joshua Bouwense, 16, entered a residence in the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes community while armed with a knife, entered the child’s room, and took them to a secluded area of the home on Aug. 2, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim fought and screamed for help, prompting Bouwense to flee the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators positively identified the 16-year-old suspect through DNA evidence, the sheriff’s office added.

Bouwense had allegedly been caught on surveillance video prowling around the community and was initially arrested on one count of armed burglary of a dwelling after the crime against the 7-year-old victim allegedly occurred.

He has been in custody since that arrest and as of Monday, Bouwense is facing additional charges of armed kidnapping, armed burglary of a dwelling, and armed lewd or lascivious conduct.

