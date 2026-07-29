ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died, and four others were seriously injured in a car crash in Abington Wednesday morning.

Around 7:47 a.m., police say they found a Hyundai Tucson that was reported stolen and attempted to pull the driver over.

Police say the driver left the roadway and hit a tree at 877 Washington Street. Five people were inside the car.

The driver, who was 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was ejected from the car, and three others in the car sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to area hospitals.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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