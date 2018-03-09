Teen rescued after being stuck in cave

(WHDH) — A teenager is finally free after being trapped in a cave for more than 10 hours.

The girl was on a school field trip to a cave in Texas Thursday when she somehow got stuck.

Authorities say she was wedged in a small passage way called “Hole in the Floor.”

Dozens of first responders helped with the rescue.

The girl is expected to be okay, and nobody else was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)