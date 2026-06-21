MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A male teen was rushed to the hospital in Boston on Sunday after being pulled from Houghton’s Pond in Milton, officials said.

State troopers from the Milton barracks were called to the pond just after 7 p.m. The search for the missing swimmer was conducted by the state police Underwater Recovery Team and Marine Unit and other area fire department assets.

No additional information was immediately available.

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