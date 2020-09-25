Teenager hospitalized following shooting in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager was hospitalized following a shooting in South Boston early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Old Colony Avenue around 1:30 a.m. transported the juvenile victim to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Neighborhood resident James Jackson said he heard multiple shots ring out.

“When you hear popping sounds, especially late in the evening, you really don’t call 911,” he told reporters. “You kind of just pause for a moment and wonder if it’s fireworks or a backed-up car. I know it’s a cliche but it actually can be at times.”

Video from the scene showed clothing and evidence markers scattered in the street as officers canvassed the area for clues.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

