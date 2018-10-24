Teenager treated at hospital after snowy bus stop crash

WINDSOR, Maine (AP) — Police say a teenage student was treated for bumps and bruises after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road to board a school bus on a snowy morning.

The collision happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, in Windsor, Maine, as the student was about to board a bus to Erskine Academy. Police say the student, a 15-year-old from Somerville, was struck by a car driven by 51-year-old Eileen Bayer of Union.

Police say the bus had stopped in the opposite lane with lights flashing. The student was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral where he was treated and released.

Police say Bayer was summonsed for failing to stop for school bus. It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday when she would appear in court or if she had a lawyer.

