BOSTON (WHDH) - Changes are coming to Commuter Rail schedules during the four weeks that Boston will host World Cup games this summer.

While the MBTA is extending service on subways and buses on match days, it is reducing service on most lines of the Commuter Rail.

Commuter Rail trains will run less frequently on most lines between June 8 and July 12, with the biggest changes at South Station taking place on match days.

On those days, there will be no Commuter Rail to Foxboro or between Readville and Windsor Gardens on the Franklin/Foxboro line. On the Fairmount line, there will be no service to Readville.

Some people who ride the rails said they will have to make other arrangments, many said having the games in Foxboro is worth the travel headaches.

The T will also be running promotions throughout the summer, including Free Fridays and half-off monthly passes.

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