Tense standoff ends when authorities offer hungry suspect a cheeseburger

(WHDH) — A tense standoff at a home in Oklahoma recently came to an end when authorities were able to convince the hungry suspect to surrender in exchange for a cheeseburger and Coke.

Robert Scott was on his way to grab some fast food when McLoud police tried to stop him for allegedly making an illegal turn, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Scott refused to stop, drove to his home, and barricaded himself inside, prompting a standoff in which officers drew their guns.

The sheriff’s office eventually offered to buy Scott a cheeseburger if he would agree to peacefully surrender.

“He came out and we talked about stuff while he was sitting there eating his hamburger and having his Coke,” Lt. Travis Sullivan said. “If that’s what helps get him out, I’ll buy him a hamburger. I don’t have a problem with that.”

Scott claimed he was unaware police were trying to pull him over.

