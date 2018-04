PORT NECHES, TEXAS (WHDH) — A Texas mail man started dancing while delivering packages in Port Neches.

A resident shared the video, taken with her door bell security system, of the mail man busting a move on her front porch.

The homeowner posted the video to Facebook and the mail man’s moves have gone viral.

