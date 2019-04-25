The Improper Bostonian to immediately cease operations

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of Boston’s most popular publications announced Thursday that it would be ceasing operations immediately.

After nearly 28 years in business, The Improper Bostonian will no longer be circulating its bi-weekly reports on area trends, entertainment and more, according to publisher Wendy Semonian Eppich.

“While this news might be surprising, the company has had a great run and we’re hopefully leaving this incredible city better and brighter since our inception,” Eppich said in a press release.

Eppich also extended a heartfelt thank you to the magazine’s ownership, partners, vendors, advertisers, and loyal readers.

Mark Semonian founded the magazine in 1991.

