PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on reports of a man with a gun at a Southern California school (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Officials say a 14-year-old high school student has been taken into custody after shooting a classmate at their high school in the California city of Palmdale.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Darran Harris tells KTTV Friday that the student was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.

The shooting happened at Highland High School in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles

He says one student was shot in the arm and the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the shooter and the victim. He didn’t elaborate. The injured student is expected to make a full recovery.

Harris says the school is safe but remains on lockdown as officials worked to reunite students with their parents.

——

8:45 a.m.

Officials say there’s no evidence of a shooting at an elementary school in the California city of Palmdale.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department said on Twitter Friday morning that the school has been searched and cleared.

Officials also said someone had called to report shots were fired in the vicinity of Manzanita Elementary School.

The sheriff’s department says deputies searched the school and found no evidence of a crime.

A person was detained after deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun at Highland High School, which is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away.

Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.

——

8:32 a.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have detained a person after responding to reports of a man with a gun at a high school in the city of Palmdale.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Aura Sierra could not immediately provide more information about the person detained Friday morning said there has been no confirmation of a shooting.

She says deputies are searching Highland High School in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

Sierra says someone also called to report shots fired in the vicinity of Manzanita Elementary School about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away.

She says there’s no information about that caller and no confirmation of the report. Deputies are investigating.

——

8:02 a.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a man with a gun at a high school in the city of Palmdale.

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau says the report was received at 7:05 a.m. Friday and deputies were sent to Highland High School.

Deputy Charles Moore says there is no confirmation of an actual person with a gun or any shooting.

Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)