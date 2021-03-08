‘They are here for us’: Local program aimed at distributing extra food to those in need asks for help

BOSTON (WHDH) - A program focused on putting extra food to good use has reached a major milestone.

Rescuing Leftover Cuisine or RLC Massachusetts makes sure meals from local restaurants get to people in need and over the past few years, volunteers have donated half a million pounds of food. With the number of people in need growing, RLC says they are looking for more help from those in a position to give.

But, all that food has to come from somewhere. This is where establishments like Dig Inn on Boylston Street come in.

“Boston is a very community-driven city and we just wanted to give back to the community,” said Dig Inn’s Director of Operations Brian Coakley.

These donated meals helped RLC rescue over 500,000 pounds of food and donate it to residents of the Commonwealth in just about five years.

“RLC is just a really perfect partner with their network of the number of people that do need help,” Coakley said. “You team up with them and they really do a lot of the leg work for you.”

It is rescuers like RLC volunteer Jen Grella who carry out that leg work and pick up the meals at the various restaurants to deliver to homes and shelters like Catholic Charities.

“The food is healthy, the food is regular, families come to depend on it,” said. “To have a partner that you can depend on… they are here for us,” Deputy Director Stephen Fulton said.

The need for these meals has only become more glaring during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone in the country has seen the need skyrocket,” Grella said.

Though, now it is RLC that is in need.

“All it is is volunteers getting the food to the people who need it,” Grella said. “The only limiting factor is volunteers. Just rescuers. People to move the food from where it is to where it needs to get.”

The program is making a call to service in an effort where both sides are left with a full stomach and a full heart.

