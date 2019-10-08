‘They were special kids’: Friends mourn slain Abington family

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends of the family found shot to death in their Abington home are trying to cope with losing three “special kids.”

The Plymouth District Attorney has identified 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi and her 9-year-old twin siblings Kathryn and Nathaniel as the children who were found killed along with their parents Joseph and Deirdre Zaccardi.

Eleven-year-old Bailey Halpin is struggling to cope with the loss of her good friend and soccer teammate Alexis, She said she and other students at school were hit hard by the killings.

“I was really said and I started crying, most of [the other schoolchildren] were also crying because they were really said,” Halpin said through tears.

“She was really sweet and kind,” Halpin said of Alexis Zaccardi.

“They were special kids, always bright, bubbly, having fun,” said Megan Halpin, Bailey’s mother.

Investigators say a another family member, who stopped by Monday morning, found the family and called 911.

A source tells 7 News police believe this was a murder suicide.

This morning students returned to school with the pain of losing three of their classmates. Abington Schools Superintendent Peter Schafer spent the day visiting the schools and overseeing the counseling that was made available to students.

“As we all grieve and try to process the unfathomable, the last two days have obviously been very difficult for students, families, faculty, staff and administration across the district. The thoughtful compassion provided by the faculty and staff, who have been taking care of the entire spectrum of needs of children, has been nothing short of incredible,” Schafer said.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office says the investigation into the killings is ongoing.

