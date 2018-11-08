Thousands gather on Boston Common to protest Sessions’ forced resignation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of protesters gathered on Boston Common Thursday to protest President Trump’s decision to force Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.

Many of the demonstrators worried that Sessions’ departure was an attempt by Trump to slow or end the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and stressed that acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself.

“I just dont think Whitaker is the person to replace him, unless he recuses himself just as Jeff Sessions did, which would be fine, but we need a proper investigation,” Dolly Hunter said. “We need to know the truth.”

Ronald White agreed, saying, “Whitaker has a conflict of interest and he must recuse.”

“He must not touch Robert Mueller,” he said. “We are here to support democracy.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for more details.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)