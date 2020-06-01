Thousands join Worcester group in solidarity protest for George Floyd

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands gathered on Worcester Common on Monday evening to protest the death of George Floyd.

The rally, organized by a city councilor and a group called Amplify Black Voices, protested Floyd’s death last week after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck.

“We feel as if, like, for a long period of time we have been silenced so, this is our time as the youth to speak up and take action,” protester Magdelene Barjolo said

The peaceful protesters marched from City Hall, through the streets, and eventually ended up at the courthouse.

Supporters stood by in the Common as speakers took the podium atop the steps of City Hall and promoted messages of racial justice.

“We need equality. Equality. Like, real equality, Like, you know, somebody break a law, everybody got to adhere to that law,” protester Dustin Bonezz said at the event. “Not just you can do something to somebody because they’re black or you could, you know, not do something to somebody because they’re white.”

Throughout the march, protesters chanted in unison and even the Worcester Police Chief knelt alongside them for a moment of silence.

Many in the march hope that his attendance turns into action.

“That’s a big thing. So, with that being said, there should be change happening,” protester Nate Nelson said. “So, that’s why I called him out when I was up there. I told him, ‘I’m going to call you out. You’ve got to talk to your team.”

The rally comes a day after thousands protested in a peaceful rally in Boston before hundreds clashed with police.

The march in Worcester continues. Thousands filling the streets to walk from city hall to the courthouse. #GeorgeFloydProtests #7News pic.twitter.com/nSirDdMrh1 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) June 1, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)