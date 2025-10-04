BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Boston-area residents took part in the 33rd annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Boston on Saturday to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

7NEWS is a title sponsor of the event, which drew survivors, their families, and those touched by breast cancer and aimed to raise money for breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Meteorologist Chris Lambert attended the walk to gather stories from those who took part.

Participants decked out in pink could choose either a 2 or 5 mile route before celebrating at the Hatch Shell.

Organizers say the event is expected to have more than 15,000 participants and raise more than $1 million.

