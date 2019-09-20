BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Thousands of climate change activists participated in environmental demonstrations in the Boston-area as part of a global, youth-led day of action.

The event kicked off Friday morning in Cambridge, where activists gathered near the Harvard and MIT campuses before marching to Boston City Hall and the Massachusetts State House.

Workers from Google, Microsoft, and Amazon based in Cambridge also walked out in protest of their companies’ environmental policies.

Gina McCarthy, who headed up the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, was among the keynote speakers at the Boston rally.

Local organizers say they want Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a climate emergency.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu told 7NEWS that “every single person in government” needs to think about being “aspirational and inspirational” because climate change may soon make the world “unlivable.”

Organizers also want lawmakers to pass laws prioritizing those affected by poverty and pollution and want Massachusetts to stop using fossil fuels.

