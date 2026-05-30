BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 13,000 customers are without power in Massachusetts as crews continue to clean up from a storm system that brought high winds and downed trees and branches across the state.

From Mattapan to Medford to South Boston, trees and branches came down Saturday as a low-pressure system whipped along the coast.

Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph were more than enough to bring down trees, including one outside Meghan Smith’s home in South Boston.

“I was shocked. I saw earlier posts that there were trees down in the neighborhood but this one’s been here since I’ve been here,” she said. “I talked to neighbors too and they said it was just like one gust that took it over.”

State officials say crews are out in force across Massachusetts to restore power to customers.

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