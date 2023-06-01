WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles were taken into custody this week after a fight in Worcester where teenagers were seen waving weapons outside a local store, police said.

The incident near the Gala Foods supermarket was captured on a surveillance camera. Witnesses said a large group of teenagers were yelling at each other. Video then showed one person who appeared to pull a knife. Another person was seen pointing a gun.

“This is a tough neighborhood,” one area community member told 7NEWS. “But that scared me.”

“Roughly 30 seconds later, we heard the sirens in the background,” the same person said.

Investigators said officers responded to the area on Main Street for what was reported as a fight between the teens, possibly involving a firearm and a knife just after 6:30 p.m.

The group ran away. Later Wednesday night, though, Worcester police said three of the individuals had been arrested.

Worcester police said their investigation into this incident is ongoing, asking anyone with information to reach out.

