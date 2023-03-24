WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has indicted three men in connection with a 2022 murder case involving a Worcester man who was found shot inside his own home, according to officials.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictments of Kelvin Verde, 23, Berny Calderon, 25, and Luis Cotto, 30 – all of whom face charges following the death of 28-year-old Andrew Barley.

The DA’s office said it was Oct. 24, 2022, when police were called to Barley’s home on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m.

Officers had been responding to a report of gun fire when they found Barley suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Months later, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, a Worcester County Grand Jury came back with indictments on three suspects.

“Worcester Police Detectives, prosecutors from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and investigators from the Boston Police Department and Nashua, N.H. Police Department gathered evidence that connected all three men to the killing and led to their arrests,” the DA’s office stated in a press release.

Both Verde and Calderon were indicted on murder charges, as well as charges of home invasion and armed robbery.

According to the release from the DA’s office, both had been held in custody since their arraignments earlier in the year.

The grand jury also indicted Cotto, who faced a charge of accessory after the fact to murder. The 30 year old had a bail of $50,000 set back during his own arraignment in November 2022.

Officials noted that due to the indictments, the cases will now shift to Worcester Superior Court where new arraignments “will be held at a later date.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)