BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two adults, a six-year-old and a cat who were trapped by flames on the second floor of their Dorchester home early Friday morning.

Crews said the front of the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene near Blue Hill Avenue and Brookview Street early Friday morning. Fire crews used a ladder to rescue the three people and one cat who were trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out. Officials said the people were trapped and hanging out the window because the fire was so involved. Crews said it was difficult to access the building because the area was tight with cars, but they were able to successfully rescue everyone.

All three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries and officials said they are expected to be OK. Crews also saved the cat by giving it oxygen once outside the buidling.

The deputy fire chief said they received many calls when the fire broke out and they’re glad they got to the people trapped on time.

“It was a nice rescue,” said Boston Fire Department Division Chief Scott Malone. “The front of the building was so fully involved, it was good work on the first by the ladder company to get to the back of the building and make those rescues.”

Officials said the fire was contained to this Dorchester home and didn’t spread. They also said the home isn’t a total loss but will take thousands of dollars to repair.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews remain on the scene as of 6 a.m. to monitor and water the now charred building.

