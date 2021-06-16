(WHDH) — The mother of a 2-year-old boy is warning other parents to keep a close eye on the toys their children play with after her toddler swallowed 16 magnetic balls and had to be hospitalized.

Hannah Arrington told WESH-TV that her son was taken to the emergency room in April with serious injuries after he ingested magnetic balls that one of her older children brought home from school.

“As he ate them, they went down into his digestive tract, and then each time he would find another one somewhere in the house and swallow it, it would click together and it perforated a hole through his stomach all the way down into his colon area,” Arrington told the news outlet.

The magnets were reportedly removed after extensive surgery, but Arrington’s son, Konin, remans hospitalized with a feeding tube as doctors continue to work to determine why he can’t hold down his food.

Arrington is now pleading with other parents to be vigilant about about what their kids bring home from school.

“Me and my husband never thought we would have to pretty much pat our kids down when they come home from school,” Arrington added.

A gofundme has been set up to assist the family with mounting hospital bills.

