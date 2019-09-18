Tom Brady hits red carpet to celebrate grand opening of new TB12 fitness center

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hit the red carpet Tuesday night to celebrate the grand opening of his new TB12 fitness facility in Boston.

Brady, who was all smiles and decked out in a sleek suit and sunglasses, shook hands with fans and other Boston sports stars like Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi outside the performance center on Boylston Street.

One-on-one training sessions will cost $230, while group classes cost $30.

The gym opens Wednesday morning.

It’s the second TB12 to open. The quarterback opened his first location in Foxborough back in 2013.

