‘Tom Brady is going to play,’ Gov. Charlie Baker says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Despite a mysterious had injury that is plaguing Tom Brady, Patriots fans everywhere believe the 40-year-old star will play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Jacksonville, including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

“Tom Brady is going to play. I don’t make a lot of predictions, but about that one, he’s going to play,” Baker said Thursday. “A personal guarantee.”

Brady was present at practice Thursday, but did not participate, according to the team’s official injury report.

Other Patriots fan say they’re confident he’ll play like a champion against the Jaguars.

Brady injured his throwing hand at practice on Wednesday after accidentally jamming it on a teammate, according to reports.

“His hand is fine,” one fan said. “Tom will be fine for the game. We all know that.”

Brady’s media availability on Wednesday and Thursday was postponed until Friday due to conflicts with medical treatments.

