BOSTON (WHDH) - Camp Bow Wow has revealed its most popular dog breeds in Massachusetts according to its database ahead of National Dog Day on Friday, August 26.

Labrador Retriever Goldendoodle (Golden/Poodle) Golden Retriever German Shepherd Dog Labradoodle (Lab/Poodle)

This is the fifth year in a row that the Labrador Retriever also tops the list nationally, according to Camp Bow Wow’s database of nearly 40,000 campers across the U.S. and Canada.

Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland said the Labrador Retriever is the most popular breed for many reasons.

“Labs are very versatile and have a friendly, outgoing temperament,” said Askeland. “They are great companions for both adventurous outdoor activities and relaxing at home. All of this makes them great family dogs.”

Askeland reminds aspiring dog owners that the breed is only one aspect to consider when choosing a new furry friend and recommends people consider their lifestyle and living arrangements.

“While a dog’s breed can play into certain tendencies and behaviors, it’s important not to let the breed alone determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home,” said Askeland.

Other top breeds in the U.S. include the Goldendoodle, mixed and purebred German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Australian Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Husky, Boxer and Labradoodle.

