CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway in Clinton after a tornado ripped through the town on Thursday.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado in Clinton, adding that a second tornado may have developed in Thompson, Connecticut.

More information is expected to be available Friday.

Remnants of Fred brought whipping winds and downpours to the Bay State.

Video captured in Clinton showed pool toys and furniture flying.

The storm also left trees toppled, fences broken, and roofs ripped up.

Daniel Allen and his sister took shelter in his basement when the tornado hit.

“I just hearing roaring and a bunch of trees falling outside so I ran downstairs,” he recalled.

In nearby Worcester, residents dealt with flash flooding that left some roads impassable.

Robert Adams and his 12-year-old daughter Kelsey Crowley had to climb out of their minivan window when it stalled out in the water.

“I felt water in my shoes and I was like, ‘Oh boy,’ and I looked down and I put my hand down and my whole arm was just covered in mud and water and I was like, ‘Oh, OK. We need to get out of here because this car’s going to sink,'” Kelsey said.

Vehicles also became stuck on Route 20, where city officials say 40 to 50 cars got stuck.

Public Works crews from the city and state worked throughout the day to clear storm drains of debris in an effort to help drain the water.

Regarding today's possible tornadoes:



1) Tornado confirmed in Clinton, MA. Details are still being worked on & should be available tomorrow.

2) We plan to survey damage in Thompson, CT tomorrow to confirm a second tornado. Likewise, we hope to have more details tomorrow. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 20, 2021

