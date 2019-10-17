Torrential rain floods streets in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Torrential rain pounded the Bay State overnight, leaving behind flooded streets in Worcester.

A fire truck could be seen on Harding Street with waters rising by its tires.

A car also stalled out in the flood waters under the railroad bridge on Kansas Street.

Department of Public Works responded to the scene.

Workers started digging out leaves and debris from the storm drains to bring the water levels down.

Cleanup will continue throughout the morning.

