Tour companies push back against bill allowing students to request refunds for canceled school trips

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tour companies are pushing back against a bill that would allow Massachusetts students to request refunds for school trips canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill was set to come before the Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

It would require companies to give customers their money back if a school trip is canceled due to an emergency declaration.

Jeffery Ment, a representative for the travel companies, called the bill too broad.

“This is not an instance where the travel companies are looking to profit off the backs of the students of Massachusetts, but rather it has to be drafted more artfully, if at all, because the travel companies are stuck in the middle,” Ment said.

Attorney General Maura Healey said more than 600 people have called her office claiming to be unsuccessful in obtaining refunds for trips canceled because of the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)