BOSTON (WHDH) - Tourists are hitting up familiar Boston destinations now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, but while they’re glad to be back they are still playing it safe.

Boston museums are still following pandemic protocols and requiring tickets be bought in advance, but tourists took advantage of increased capacity at restaurants and other businesses — while still taking precautions.

“We are very cautious, when we arrived in the hotel room we spent one hour to clean the room,” said Yu Shyu, whose family was visiting from Connecticut.

But visitors said they were still happy to be back in Boston.

“It’s nice everything is back to normal, pretty much, compared to last year,” said Arley Erikson, who was visiting from Minneapolis.

