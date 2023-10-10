REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer truck carrying a mix of scrap metal and trash rolled over in Revere Tuesday morning, causing backups at a major rotary.

MassDOT officials said the crash happened off Route 60 eastbound and Beach Street, leading to authorities closing several ramps at Bell Circle as a result.

SKY7-HD flew over the scene around 11 a.m. where a large cargo truck could be seen on its side in the roadway, with its contents spilling onto an adjacent parking lot.

Also visible was a large amount of traffic accumulating at VFW Parkway nearby.

In a social media post, the MassDOT advised drivers to seek an alternatre route and expect delays as crews continued to respond.

By 1:25 p.m., officials said the scene had been cleared and that all lanes were back open.

Details on what led up to the crash as well as the condition of the driver have not yet been released.

