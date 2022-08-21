BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of the first workday of the Orange Line shutdown, traffic is already picking up at “hot spots” MassDOT has warned will become gridlocked during the week.

The areas include Sullivan Square in Charlestown, Wellington Circle in Medford and Leverett and Charles Circles in Boston. MassDOT has said that drivers should avoid these Orange Line corridorareas not only because there will be more drivers on the road, but also because traffic patterns have changed from the shutdown. There are now fewer lanes in those areas to make room for designated shuttle bus lanes.

Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler told Bay Staters to be prepared and be flexible throughout the shutdown. He advised people to go to the MBTA website and read information about transit alternatives.

Rideshare service Lyft also announced that it’s working to put additional drivers and cars on the road amid the shutdown to meet demand, though that will likely further increase congestion on the roads.

