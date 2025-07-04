BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers navigating around the city Friday should plan for detours; as crews prepare for tonight’s 4th of July shows, several streets will close.

Starting at 9 a.m., Storrow Drive westbound from the Leverett Circle to Kenmore Square will be closed. The Storrow Drive exit ramp into the Tip O’Neil tunnel will also shut down, along with the on and off ramps at Berkeley Street, Charlesgate EB, Bowker Overpass, and Charles Street Circle.

Starting at 4 p.m. more major road closures will take place: the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue bridges will be closed to vehicles and Memorial Drive will be shut down between those two bridges.

Starting at 9 p.m. the two bridges will shut down to pedestrians and bikers; viewing fireworks from those bridges is not allowed. Both will re-open once the fireworks display ends.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. the MBTA is offering free service on all trains, buses, and ferries until the end of service.

