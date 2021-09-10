BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A first-grader and an 11th-grader were killed in a crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Friday, the superintendent of their school district said.

Nicholas Ouellette and Gavin Ouellette, both of Bow, were pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 89, Superintendent Dean Cascadden said in a letter to the SAU 67 school community.

Tom Ouellette, the district’s school resource officer, was taken to the hospital following the crash, according to Cascadden.

“We have begun to process this event with staff and some of our older students. The high school implemented a secure campus to notify students and allow them to gather in groups for support and processing,” Cascadden wrote in the letter. “This is a tragedy that affects our whole SAU and we will come together as a community that cares for each other to help the Ouellette family, who have students in each of our Bow schools and all of our community members through this very difficult time.”

All co-curricular activities scheduled for Friday have been canceled as a result of the crash.

Premier Football Field will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. to allow for members of the community to gather and mourn the deaths.

Support staff will be made available for those who need it.

The crash remains under investigation.

