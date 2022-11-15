BOSTON (WHDH) - At least three teenagers are facing assault charges after a group of juveniles attacked a Transit Police officer, kicking and dragging him once he was on the ground, according to officials.

MBTA Transit Police said several officers were originally working at the Forest Hills station Monday afternoon, assigned to the area during the Boston Public School break. According to the department, some 40-50 youths were loitering inside the station at the time, refusing to move while also causing “a public inconvenience.”

With the situation not improving, a TPD officer reportedly approached the group around 4 p.m. and “instructed them to utilize the transportation services available to them” or leave the station, according to a press release.

The department said the group then proceeded to attack the officer, kicking and punching him before dragging and kicking him further once he was on the ground. While responding, authorities called in additional Transit Police officers, as well as Boston and State Police to restore order.

Following the incident, officials said a preliminary investigation led to three female teens, aged 14, 15 and 16, being arrested on a charge of Assault Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. The department added that the teens may be charged further as their investigation continues.

Details on the condition of the Transit Police officer have not yet been released.

