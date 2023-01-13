BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T.

Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.

The suspects continued to travel to Kenmore station from Park Street, where they reportedly attacked and robbed another victim while on board a Green Line trolley. Police say they were also allegedly threatening several commuters on board with violence.

The group then traveled to Fenway, where they robbed and beat another victim on the platform, causing facial injuries to the victim, according to police. The suspects then fled onto the right of way heading in the direction of Brookline.

Police say they conducted an extensive search and located three of the suspects, including 25-yearold Parrish Jones of Dorchester, 21-year-old William Windham of Brockton, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester.

All three suspects were taken to Transit Police headquarters and are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery, and armed robbery.

The incidents remain under investigation.

