MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police said they believe criminal charges are warranted after an MBTA bus crashed into two homes and several parked cars in Medford Sunday morning.

On March 8, Transit police responded to a collision involving an MBTA bus at the intersection of Playstead Road and Madison Street at approximately 1:53 a.m. Witnesses said the bus crashed into a home, clipped two parked cars, then slammed into a second home.

Transit police said before that crash, the bus driver, a 40-year-old man, crossed over double yellow lines and failed to stop for a red light at the I-93 off ramp on the Somerville-Medford line.

Investigators said the temperature at the time was between 49 and 51 degrees, and officers did not observe any icy conditions on the roadways.

Transit police said the driver showed signs of being drowsy or asleep leading up to the crash, and do not believe alchohol or any other substances were a factor.

Transit police are now seeking several criminal violations in Somerville District Court including Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, and Failure to Stop at a Red Light.

The bus driver has since been suspended, according to transit police.

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