DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation. They heard from the alleged victims that a man and woman in a couple were using the bathroom at the station when another woman knocked on the door, demanding they hurry and get out.

A short time later, the couple came out of the bathroom, and and argument broke out between them and Tasheaka Buchanan, 27, of Boston. The couple decried Buchanan’s lack of patience and aggressive behavior. Transit Police said that Buchanan responded by hitting both victims in the head with a closed fist. A Transit Ambassador broke the groups up and shielded the couple.

Officers caught up to Buchanan and noticed that she seemed to be intoxicated. She allegedly told the officers something to the effect that she should have “drank more today.” Officers later learned of several existing warrants for her arrest for Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Larceny and more.

Buchanan was placed into custody and transported to TPD-HQ for booking.

