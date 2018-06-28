Tree worker dies after 50-foot fall in Rowley

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man died Thursday morning after falling 50 feet to the ground while performing tree work in Rowley, officials said.

The 34-year-old Salem man, whose name has not been released, was working with a Mayer Tree Service crew at a home on Main Street when he fell while preparing to remove a branch, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The man was rushed to Anna Jacques Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being by state troopers assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office and Rowley police.

