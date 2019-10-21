Trial begins for man accused of causing crash that killed Massachusetts state trooper

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A trial begins Monday for a man accused of causing a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike that killed a state trooper in 2016.

David Njuguna, 30, is facing a number of charges in the death of 44-year-old trooper Thomas Clardy.

Authorities say Clardy had stopped a car for a traffic violation when his cruiser was hit by Njuguna’s vehicle in Charlton on March 16, 2016.

Njuguna allegedly had THC in his system when he crashed into the cruiser.

