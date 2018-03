BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle Monday morning on Route 93 in Boston, police say.

Authorities responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with what were desribed as minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Cruiser struck, Rt93 SB Boston. Trooper being transported w/minor injuries. Investigation ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 10, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)