WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper came to the rescue of a hawk on the side of the highway on Friday in Worcester, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a wounded hawk on Route 290 found the bird wondering around in an eastbound travel lane, state police said.

One of the trooper’s used his jacket to grab the hawk and returned it to safety.

