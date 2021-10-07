WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was transported to a hospital following a crash involving a state police cruiser in Weston late Wednesday night.

The crash happened on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the area of the state police Weston barracks around 11 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported and the trooper was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital as a precaution, according to state police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Just last week, a state police trooper was seriously injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into his cruiser while he worked detail protecting a crew that had been cutting trees on Interstate 95 southbound in Weston.

The driver of the tractor-trailer allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)