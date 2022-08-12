CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck crashed into a garage door in Chelsea, pinning a woman underneath it.

“She was standing in front of her car. She was talking to my friend because he was fixing her bike, and this dude comes out of nowhere,” said one witness.

The witness said the dark green Toyota Tundra was traveling down Williams Street when it crashed into two cars and hit the garage door pinning the woman.

“He hit the lady right after, and then she was under, she landed under the car,” said the witness.

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Jose Monde, who owns the property, said he got to the scene after the crash and noticed the police speaking with the truck driver.

“When I came, he was sitting on that chair,” said Monde about the driver. “He was all dizzy.”

The witness said police conducted a sobriety test on the truck driver and then handcuffed him.

Police have not confirmed that the driver was under the influence and are still investigating the crash.

However, people in the neighborhood said they are fed up with the number of crashes in the area.

“This place is just insane out here, they need to change,” said one neighbor. “They need to put a cross walk here, they need to do a lot of things.”

Police said the woman is expected to be okay.

