Truck hits Longfellow Bridge on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck involved in a “Storrowing” at the Longfellow Bridge Friday led to a closure of the right lane on the eastbound side of Storrow Drive.
Massachusetts State Police posted photos of a large box truck with part of its roof ripped off.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
Only the eastbound side of Storrow Drive was impacted.
The scene has since been cleared.
